Justice Delivered: Teacher Sentenced in Thane POCSO Case

A court in Thane has handed a three-year prison sentence to a teacher for sexually assaulting three minor students in 2019, terming the act as one requiring severe punishment.

Special Judge Ruby U Malvankar, dealing with POCSO Act cases, fined the accused, aged 35, Rs 15,000. The verdict, dated October 31, was released on Sunday.

The court dismissed the defense's argument of professional rivalry leading to false charges, instead upholding the victims' consistent testimonies. Additional compensation for the victims is being pursued through the District Legal Services Authority under the Manodhairya Scheme.