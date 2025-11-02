Tragedy in Telangana: Family Murder-Suicide Shocks Vikarabad

A shocking incident in Telangana's Vikarabad district has left a community in mourning after a 40-year-old man allegedly murdered three family members before dying by suicide.

The violence occurred in the early hours of Sunday when the man killed his wife, younger daughter, and sister-in-law with a sickle. His elder daughter survived, albeit with injuries.

Authorities are investigating the possibility of marital disputes as a motive in this devastating case.