Tragedy in Telangana: Family Murder-Suicide Shocks Vikarabad

In Telangana's Vikarabad district, a tragic incident unfolded where a 40-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife, daughter, and sister-in-law before taking his own life. His elder daughter escaped with injuries. The police are investigating underlying disputes between the man and his wife as a possible motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-11-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 10:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A shocking incident in Telangana's Vikarabad district has left a community in mourning after a 40-year-old man allegedly murdered three family members before dying by suicide.

The violence occurred in the early hours of Sunday when the man killed his wife, younger daughter, and sister-in-law with a sickle. His elder daughter survived, albeit with injuries.

Authorities are investigating the possibility of marital disputes as a motive in this devastating case.

