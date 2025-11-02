Left Menu

Farmer's Bold Protest Highlights Insurance Issues

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, farmer Navsu Digha protested outside a bank with his dead buffalo, demanding overdue insurance compensation. The protest, which lasted 10 minutes, highlighted farmers' struggles with delayed claims. After assurance from bank officials, Digha called off the protest, maintaining readiness to resume if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 02-11-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 11:17 IST
A farmer's fearless protest in Maharashtra's Palghar district drew significant attention, as Navsu Digha placed his deceased buffalo outside a nationalised bank on Saturday. His demand was clear: immediate insurance compensation for his cattle.

The spectacle captured the public's eye, sparking widespread discussions on social media about systemic delays in insurance claims which exacerbate agricultural debts. Digha's boldness was amplified by local farmer leaders and political figures who joined the demonstration.

Authorities were quick to manage the escalating situation, with a senior bank officer assuring compensation processing within a month. While this temporary resolution ended the protest, Digha and fellow farmers continue to await tangible action, ready to resume agitation if promises fall through.

