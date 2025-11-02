Ranchi Prepares for Traffic Diversions on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Ranchi Traffic Police have announced major route diversions in anticipation of the Guru Nanak Jayanti Satsang Shobha Yatra on November 3. These measures are aimed at controlling the vehicular flow and ensuring safety during the event.

Starting at 8 am, the entry of heavy vehicles into the city will be restricted until noon, with a detour via the Ring Road. Meanwhile, small goods vehicles face restrictions from 3 pm to midnight as authorities enforce limited access on key routes, including Radium Chowk to Shaheed Chowk and others.

The traffic police caution the public to plan their travel accordingly and avoid affected areas such as Birla Maidan, Metro Gali Road, and Shaheed Chowk until the parade concludes, emphasizing citywide coordination for a smooth procession.

(With inputs from agencies.)