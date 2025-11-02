Life Sentences Issued for 2015 Pratapgarh Murder

In a significant legal development, a Pratapgarh court has handed life sentences to three men involved in a 2015 murder case. Convicts Manish Kumar Verma, Nanhe Lal Verma, and Sunil Verma, who also received fines of Rs 20,000 each, were found guilty of fatally shooting Karim during an incident on December 17, 2015.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ramlal, delivered the verdict, stating the crime was motivated by a senseless act of violence. The case was initially reported by complainant Laxmikant, who witnessed the shooting while on his way to a tubewell with Chhotelal Verma and Karim.

During the incident, the convicts, along with a juvenile, allegedly fired in the air, threatening further violence. While the adult accomplices faced immediate sentencing, the juvenile's case was separately directed to the Juvenile Justice Board, as per legal protocol.

