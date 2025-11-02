Tragedy in Telangana: Familial Dispute Ends in Multiple Deaths

Tragedy struck the Vikarabad district in Telangana during the early hours as a 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife, daughter, and sister-in-law before dying by suicide, according to local police reports.

The horrifying series of events unfolded between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. in Kulkacherla mandal. Authorities were swiftly alerted via the 'Dial 100' service and arrived at the scene immediately. The man's elder daughter survived the ordeal with injuries and is currently hospitalized.

Preliminary investigations suggest that domestic disputes could have sparked this tragic episode. Police continue to delve deeper into the case, gathering testimonies and evidence, as a community grapples with the aftermath of an unimaginable family tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)