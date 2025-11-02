Left Menu

U.S.-Vietnam Military Ties Set for Expansion Amid Talks

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited Vietnam to discuss deepening military cooperation, focusing on the potential supply of U.S. military equipment. Key discussions centered on Lockheed Martin C-130 planes and helicopters. Vietnam seeks to diversify its military arsenal, moving away from dependence on Russian weapons.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has embarked on a pivotal visit to Vietnam, aimed at strengthening military ties between the two nations. This move comes as both parties explore the potential supply of military equipment from Washington to its former adversary.

During his visit to Hanoi, Hegseth emphasized the mutual benefits of deeper military cooperation with Vietnam. Significant talks are expected to cover possible U.S. arms supplies, including C-130 Hercules planes and helicopters like the S-92s and Chinooks. Notably, Vietnam, which traditionally relies on Russian weaponry, is keen to diversify its defense assets.

Although the discussions mark a significant step in U.S.-Vietnam relations, no formal announcements about military agreements have been made yet. Both nations continue to negotiate, with an eye toward enhancing their security cooperation further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

