Left Menu

United States Aims to Strengthen Military Ties with Vietnam

The United States seeks to deepen its military relationship with Vietnam amid talks to supply military equipment to the former adversary. While discussions have been ongoing since the arms embargo was lifted in 2016, no major formal agreements have been announced. Key topics include aircraft, helicopters, and war legacy issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 16:11 IST
United States Aims to Strengthen Military Ties with Vietnam

The United States is actively pursuing a stronger military partnership with Vietnam, highlighted by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's visit to Hanoi. This visit underscores ongoing negotiations for potential military equipment deals between the two nations.

Vietnam, which has traditionally relied on Russian military hardware, is looking to diversify its arsenal. The talks, gaining traction under the Biden administration, have focused on improving security cooperation, with notable discussions around aircraft and helicopters, such as Lockheed Martin's C-130s and S-92s, as well as Boeing Chinook models.

Further reinforcing bilateral ties, the two countries recently signed an agreement to deepen cooperation on war legacy remediation. As discussions progress, especially concerning aircraft sales, all eyes are on whether any significant deals or announcements will emerge from these diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025