United States Aims to Strengthen Military Ties with Vietnam

The United States is actively pursuing a stronger military partnership with Vietnam, highlighted by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's visit to Hanoi. This visit underscores ongoing negotiations for potential military equipment deals between the two nations.

Vietnam, which has traditionally relied on Russian military hardware, is looking to diversify its arsenal. The talks, gaining traction under the Biden administration, have focused on improving security cooperation, with notable discussions around aircraft and helicopters, such as Lockheed Martin's C-130s and S-92s, as well as Boeing Chinook models.

Further reinforcing bilateral ties, the two countries recently signed an agreement to deepen cooperation on war legacy remediation. As discussions progress, especially concerning aircraft sales, all eyes are on whether any significant deals or announcements will emerge from these diplomatic engagements.

