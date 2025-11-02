Train Attack: Attempted Murder Charges Filed

British authorities confirmed on Sunday that a violent knife attack on a train is not being considered a terrorist incident. Two men have been apprehended on charges of attempted murder.

Officer John Loveless informed the media that nine individuals sustained injuries in the attack on Saturday. Among these, four have been discharged from the hospital while two continue to fight for their lives.

The investigation into the attack continues as law enforcement seeks further details regarding the motive behind the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)