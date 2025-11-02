Train Attack: Attempted Murder Charges Filed
British police confirmed a knife attack on a train is not linked to terrorism. Two men were arrested for attempted murder. Of nine injured, four have left the hospital, while two remain in critical condition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Huntingdon | Updated: 02-11-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 16:20 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British authorities confirmed on Sunday that a violent knife attack on a train is not being considered a terrorist incident. Two men have been apprehended on charges of attempted murder.
Officer John Loveless informed the media that nine individuals sustained injuries in the attack on Saturday. Among these, four have been discharged from the hospital while two continue to fight for their lives.
The investigation into the attack continues as law enforcement seeks further details regarding the motive behind the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
