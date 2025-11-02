Pope Leo Appeals for Peace Amidst Sudan Crisis

Pope Leo has made a heartfelt plea for an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of humanitarian corridors in Sudan. He expressed deep sorrow over reports of extreme brutality in Al-Fashir, Darfur.

During his Angelus address in St. Peter's Square, the pope condemned indiscriminate violence against women and children and called on the international community to take decisive action in aiding relief efforts.

Additionally, addressing the situation in Tanzania, Pope Leo urged parties to step back from violence following national elections, promoting dialogue instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)