Bengaluru Drug Bust: Police Nab Peddler with Rs 12 Lakh in Narcotics
Hyderabad police apprehended a Bengaluru-based drug peddler, seizing MDMA, cocaine, and other narcotics worth Rs 12 lakh. The individual utilized online networks for procuring and distributing substances across Bengaluru and Hyderabad. A case has been filed under the NDPS Act, 1985.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-11-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 18:15 IST
In a significant operation on Sunday, Hyderabad police arrested a drug peddler from Bengaluru, confiscating narcotics valued at approximately Rs 12 lakh, including MDMA and cocaine.
Based on reliable intel, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing executed the arrest near Masab Tank Police Station, the DCP said.
The peddler used online platforms to purchase drugs from Nigerian suppliers and distributed them in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
