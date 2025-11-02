Bengaluru Drug Bust: Police Nab Peddler with Rs 12 Lakh in Narcotics

In a significant operation on Sunday, Hyderabad police arrested a drug peddler from Bengaluru, confiscating narcotics valued at approximately Rs 12 lakh, including MDMA and cocaine.

Based on reliable intel, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing executed the arrest near Masab Tank Police Station, the DCP said.

The peddler used online platforms to purchase drugs from Nigerian suppliers and distributed them in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

