Left Menu

Bengaluru Drug Bust: Police Nab Peddler with Rs 12 Lakh in Narcotics

Hyderabad police apprehended a Bengaluru-based drug peddler, seizing MDMA, cocaine, and other narcotics worth Rs 12 lakh. The individual utilized online networks for procuring and distributing substances across Bengaluru and Hyderabad. A case has been filed under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-11-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 18:15 IST
Bengaluru Drug Bust: Police Nab Peddler with Rs 12 Lakh in Narcotics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation on Sunday, Hyderabad police arrested a drug peddler from Bengaluru, confiscating narcotics valued at approximately Rs 12 lakh, including MDMA and cocaine.

Based on reliable intel, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing executed the arrest near Masab Tank Police Station, the DCP said.

The peddler used online platforms to purchase drugs from Nigerian suppliers and distributed them in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025