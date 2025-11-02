Left Menu

NASA's Lunar Truth, Kim Kardashian's Moon Landing Doubts

NASA responds to Kim Kardashian after she voiced skepticism about the 1969 moon landing. USDA schedules a key agriculture report despite a government shutdown. White House restricts journalists' access. Numerous global and domestic events cover Syrian President's visit, military operations, health warnings, and economic changes.

NASA's chief addresses public statements made by Kim Kardashian on a recent episode of "The Kardashians," where she expressed doubts about the authenticity of the 1969 moon landing. NASA took this opportunity to reaffirm its achievements in space exploration.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the release of its November crop supply and world agricultural demand estimates, despite the ongoing government shutdown delaying previous publications.

The White House has implemented new rules limiting journalists' access to the West Wing's press offices. Justifications for the new restrictions cite the need to safeguard sensitive communications materials as officials face increasing scrutiny.

