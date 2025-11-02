Nepal's Supreme Court Halts Ambassador Recall
Nepal's Supreme Court has issued a stay on the government's decision to recall ambassadors from 11 countries. The decision followed a cabinet meeting's recall plan, affecting politically appointed ambassadors. The ambassadors challenged the move in court, resulting in an interim order halting the recall.
Nepal's Supreme Court has intervened in the government's recent decision to recall ambassadors from 11 key countries, including China, the US, and the UK. This decision comes after a cabinet meeting on October 6 led to the recall plans by November 6.
The interim order was passed by a joint bench of Justices Sharanga Subedi and Shree Kanta Paudel, effectively pausing the government's action. Most of the affected ambassadors were politically appointed during the tenure of the previous government formed by the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist and the Nepali Congress alliance.
The recalled envoys had sought an interim order from the Supreme Court challenging the cabinet's decision, leading to the stay order. This move marks a significant judicial check on executive actions regarding diplomatic positioning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
