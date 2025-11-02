Lieutenant Governor's Pledge for a Terror-Free Jammu and Kashmir

In a decisive move, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, during a high-level security review meeting in Jammu and Kashmir, advocated for a comprehensive approach to eradicate terrorism.

Sinha emphasized the necessity for a complete dismantling of terrorism's support structures, urging continuous ground assessments by officials.

Additionally, he highlighted the importance of countering fake news and engaging the youth with self-employment avenues. The meeting included top police and administration officials committed to maintaining security and law order in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)