Hawala Money Bust: Rs 1.2 Crore Seized on KSRTC Bus

The Excise Department seized Rs 1.2 crore, suspected to be hawala money, from a KSRTC bus passenger in Menangadi. Identified as Ammathur Abdul Razzak, the passenger claimed to be unaware of the identities involved. Officials suspect a hawala network between Kerala and Karnataka. Further investigation will follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 02-11-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 22:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Excise Department announced on Sunday its seizure of Rs 1.2 crore, believed to be hawala funds, from a passenger aboard a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus at Menangadi.

According to excise officials, the cash was found during a vehicle inspection conducted as part of an anti-narcotics effort. The passenger in possession of the money, Ammathur Abdul Razzak from Malappuram, was aboard a bus traveling from Bengaluru to Kozhikode.

Razzak claimed the bag containing the money was given to him by an unknown individual for delivery to another in Kozhikode. Officials suspect his role as a courier in a hawala network between Kerala and Karnataka. The cash and Razzak are to be handed to the police or the Income Tax Department for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

