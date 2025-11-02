Left Menu

Amid Ceasefire, Tensions Simmer as Hamas Exchanges Hostages with Israel

Hamas is set to exchange the bodies of three hostages with Israel amid ongoing tensions and accusations of truce violations. The fragile ceasefire, brokered by the U.S., faces challenges with continued violence and disagreements between the two sides despite efforts to stabilize the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 23:15 IST
Amid Ceasefire, Tensions Simmer as Hamas Exchanges Hostages with Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions between Hamas and Israel continue as the Palestinian group prepares to hand over the bodies of three hostages on Sunday. Despite a U.S.-mediated ceasefire, both sides accuse each other of violations, hindering the peace process.

Violence persists as an Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza killed one man, with Israel claiming the target posed a threat. Meanwhile, Hamas provided a list of ceasefire violations by Israel, stressing that their fighters have not breached the truce.

The ceasefire allowed significant de-escalation, with hostages exchanged and aid flowing into Gaza. However, violence has not fully stopped, raising concerns over the next phases of the peace process and the presence of U.S. troops monitoring the truce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025