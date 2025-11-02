Amid Ceasefire, Tensions Simmer as Hamas Exchanges Hostages with Israel

Tensions between Hamas and Israel continue as the Palestinian group prepares to hand over the bodies of three hostages on Sunday. Despite a U.S.-mediated ceasefire, both sides accuse each other of violations, hindering the peace process.

Violence persists as an Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza killed one man, with Israel claiming the target posed a threat. Meanwhile, Hamas provided a list of ceasefire violations by Israel, stressing that their fighters have not breached the truce.

The ceasefire allowed significant de-escalation, with hostages exchanged and aid flowing into Gaza. However, violence has not fully stopped, raising concerns over the next phases of the peace process and the presence of U.S. troops monitoring the truce.

(With inputs from agencies.)