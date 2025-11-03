Justice Pledged After Mayor's Tragic Murder in Uruapan

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum vowed justice on Sunday following the shocking murder of Uruapan's Mayor Carlos Manzo, an outspoken critic of organized crime. Manzo was gunned down on Saturday while attending a candlelight Day of the Dead festival in Michoacan, a region notorious for violence.

Mexico's security ministry reported two arrests related to the killing, with a third suspect deceased. Sheinbaum convened an emergency security meeting and condemned the assassination, emphasizing the administration's commitment to peace, security, and justice.

In a landscape fraught with violence against politicians, Manzo, an independent elected in 2024, had consistently called for increased federal measures against organized crime. His murder underscores ongoing security challenges and prompts international calls for collaborative efforts to combat crime.