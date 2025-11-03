Left Menu

Justice Pledged After Mayor's Tragic Murder in Uruapan

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum vowed justice for the murder of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo, a critic of organized crime. Manzo was shot during a festival; suspects have been arrested. Authorities emphasize efforts to combat violence and corruption amid ongoing safety concerns and international repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 00:01 IST
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum vowed justice on Sunday following the shocking murder of Uruapan's Mayor Carlos Manzo, an outspoken critic of organized crime. Manzo was gunned down on Saturday while attending a candlelight Day of the Dead festival in Michoacan, a region notorious for violence.

Mexico's security ministry reported two arrests related to the killing, with a third suspect deceased. Sheinbaum convened an emergency security meeting and condemned the assassination, emphasizing the administration's commitment to peace, security, and justice.

In a landscape fraught with violence against politicians, Manzo, an independent elected in 2024, had consistently called for increased federal measures against organized crime. His murder underscores ongoing security challenges and prompts international calls for collaborative efforts to combat crime.

