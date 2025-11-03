Maharashtra Government Reserves 70% DCCB Jobs for Local Candidates

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step to promote local employment by mandating that 70% of positions within District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) be allocated to candidates domiciled within the respective districts.

The directive, detailed in a government resolution issued on October 31, also stipulates that all future DCCB recruitments will be managed solely by three approved institutions: the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), TCS-iON by Tata Consultancy Services, or Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd (MKCL), in an effort to uphold transparency and ensure fair hiring practices.

The decision addresses mounting complaints against previously authorized recruitment agencies, leading to their de-authorization and the introduction of an exclusive online recruitment process. Should out-of-district candidates not qualify, remaining posts will be filled by local applicants, reinforcing community-based job opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)