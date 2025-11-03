Karnataka Moves to Curb Safari Activities Amid Rising Human-Wildlife Conflicts
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans to scale down safari activities in Mysuru's forests following recent farmer deaths. Rising human activities, including resort development and safaris, are pushing wild animals into settlements in search of food and water. Actions against illegal resorts and reduced safaris are planned.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-11-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 14:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered officials to reduce safari activities in Mysuru's forest areas. This directive follows the deaths of three farmers in October, linked to increasing human-wildlife conflicts.
The chief minister highlighted how growing human presence, including resort developments, is pushing wildlife into human settlements for food and water.
Siddaramaiah emphasized that a recent meeting with forest officials has set the groundwork for measures against illegal resorts and will aim to decrease safari operations to mitigate further incursions by wildlife into villages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Leopard Attacks Stir Tension in Shirur: Human-Wildlife Conflict Escalates
Elephants Stop Trains: South Eastern Railway's Commitment to Wildlife Safety
Dudhwa Tiger Reserve: A Diwali Gift of Early Wildlife Adventures
Crocodile Chronicles: Latur's Wildlife Encounter
Tiger Terror in Mysuru: A Month of Fear and Tragedy