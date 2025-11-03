Mehbooba Mufti's Plea: Justice for Undertrial Prisoners in J&K

In a significant legal move, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti approached the J&K High Court, urging for the transfer of undertrial prisoners to local jails from facilities across India.

The plea questions the rationale behind their prolonged detention outside J&K, comparing their situation with high-profile criminals granted bail or parole. Mufti stressed the emotional toll on families unable to visit or support legal battles.

She requested a humanitarian review over technical judgment while recommending financial aid for affected families and judicial oversight. The court's decision is awaited in the next hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)