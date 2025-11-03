Mehbooba Mufti's Plea: Justice for Undertrial Prisoners in J&K
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has petitioned the High Court, advocating for the transfer of undertrial prisoners back to J&K from jails outside the region. Her plea emphasizes the need for a humanitarian approach, ensuring justice and family contact for these prisoners.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal move, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti approached the J&K High Court, urging for the transfer of undertrial prisoners to local jails from facilities across India.
The plea questions the rationale behind their prolonged detention outside J&K, comparing their situation with high-profile criminals granted bail or parole. Mufti stressed the emotional toll on families unable to visit or support legal battles.
She requested a humanitarian review over technical judgment while recommending financial aid for affected families and judicial oversight. The court's decision is awaited in the next hearing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
