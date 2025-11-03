Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti's Plea: Justice for Undertrial Prisoners in J&K

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has petitioned the High Court, advocating for the transfer of undertrial prisoners back to J&K from jails outside the region. Her plea emphasizes the need for a humanitarian approach, ensuring justice and family contact for these prisoners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:20 IST
Mehbooba Mufti's Plea: Justice for Undertrial Prisoners in J&K
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal move, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti approached the J&K High Court, urging for the transfer of undertrial prisoners to local jails from facilities across India.

The plea questions the rationale behind their prolonged detention outside J&K, comparing their situation with high-profile criminals granted bail or parole. Mufti stressed the emotional toll on families unable to visit or support legal battles.

She requested a humanitarian review over technical judgment while recommending financial aid for affected families and judicial oversight. The court's decision is awaited in the next hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025