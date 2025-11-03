Left Menu

British Teen's Georgia Drug Trial: A Saga of Justice and Freedom

Bella Culley, a pregnant British teenager, was released by a Tbilisi court after serving a shorter sentence for drug smuggling. Initially arrested with significant quantities of marijuana and hashish, she pleaded guilty following family intervention and compensation. Her case garnered much public attention as Georgia tightens drug laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:16 IST
British Teen's Georgia Drug Trial: A Saga of Justice and Freedom

Bella Culley, a 19-year-old pregnant British teenager, found herself at the center of legal proceedings in Georgia after being arrested on drug smuggling charges earlier this year.

Originating from Billingham in northeast England, Culley was initially captured at a Georgian airport with a substantial quantity of marijuana and hashish. Though she initially denied guilt, a subsequent plea arrangement saw her released after serving five months and 24 days in custody, made possible by the 500,000 lari fine her family arranged to pay.

Her trial has become a focal point of public attention in both Georgia and the UK, coinciding with Georgia's newly stringent anti-drug laws. These laws, pushed through earlier this year, amplify penalties for minor drug offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025