Bella Culley, a 19-year-old pregnant British teenager, found herself at the center of legal proceedings in Georgia after being arrested on drug smuggling charges earlier this year.

Originating from Billingham in northeast England, Culley was initially captured at a Georgian airport with a substantial quantity of marijuana and hashish. Though she initially denied guilt, a subsequent plea arrangement saw her released after serving five months and 24 days in custody, made possible by the 500,000 lari fine her family arranged to pay.

Her trial has become a focal point of public attention in both Georgia and the UK, coinciding with Georgia's newly stringent anti-drug laws. These laws, pushed through earlier this year, amplify penalties for minor drug offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)