Gujarat Police Crackdown: Cyber Crime Syndicate Busted

The Gujarat police's CID-Crime division has successfully apprehended six individuals involved in routing a staggering Rs 200 crore to Dubai-based cyber criminals. The funds were laundered through nearly 100 so-called 'mule' bank accounts.

Following a tip-off, the CID-Crime's Cyber Centre of Excellence in Gandhinagar arrested Mahendra Solanki, Rupen Bhatia, Rakesh Lania, Rakesh Dekivadia, Vijay Khambhalya, and Pankaj Kathiria from Morbi, Surendranagar, Surat, and Amreli districts. Mule accounts are often misused by criminals to manage illicit funds.

Recovered mobile phones revealed details of over 100 accounts. The accounts have been linked to 386 cyber crimes involving various frauds. The accused allegedly provided these accounts for a commission, facilitating transfers to Dubai syndicates via traditional couriers or cryptocurrency.

