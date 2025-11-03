Delhi Man Duped in Pulwama Scam: A Deep Dive Into Deception
A Delhi resident was defrauded of over Rs 9 lakh by scammers posing as authorities linked to the Pulwama attack. They filed a complaint, highlighting how they were tricked into transferring money through threats and deceit. Efforts are underway to trace the accused and recover the stolen amount.
In a startling case of cyber fraud, a 32-year-old resident of Delhi fell victim to a scheme where con artists posed as high-ranking officials to extort more than Rs 9 lakh. The incident has cast a spotlight on the prevalent cybercrime targeting unsuspecting individuals.
The complainant, from Karol Bagh, was reportedly contacted on August 13 by individuals pretending to be from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). These scammers accused him of involvement in the notorious 2019 Pulwama terror attack and claimed Rs 50 lakh had been deposited in his name in a Kashmiri bank account.
The callers, invoking the names of 'influential persons', coerced him to stay silent and transfer funds under the guise of 'legalisation'. Delving into further deceit, the scammers secured almost Rs 9 lakh from the victim, promising a forged bail release. Police have registered a case under section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to investigate and apprehend the culprits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
