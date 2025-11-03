Protests Erupt Over Doctor's Tragic Death: Demands for Justice Rise

In a dramatic turn of events, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare spearheaded a protest outside the Phaltan police station following the alleged suicide of a young woman doctor. The protest was triggered by allegations in a suicide note implicating law enforcement and another individual in the doctor's harassment.

The 28-year-old doctor from Beed district reportedly left a note on her palm accusing sub-inspector Gopal Badane of rape and software engineer Prashant Bankar of mental harassment, leading to their arrest. Activists and the deceased's family have expressed their dissatisfaction with the investigation's transparency and ethical conduct, particularly the alleged leak of sensitive phone records.

A heated exchange ensued between Andhare and police officials, with protestors demanding a fast-track court trial and accountability for others possibly involved. The ongoing investigation continues to record statements as public attention intensifies, calling for assurances of justice and rigorous legal action.

