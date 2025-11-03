Tragic Incident at Army Camp: Accidental Rifle Discharge Claims Soldier's Life
An accidental discharge of a service rifle at an army camp in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the death of Naik Amarjeet Singh. Despite being rushed to the Army field hospital, Singh succumbed to his injuries. An inquiry by the police is underway.
A tragic incident unfolded at an army camp in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, where Naik Amarjeet Singh lost his life due to an accidental discharge of his service rifle. Officials confirmed that Singh, who was on sentry duty at the time, was critically injured by the gunshot.
After sustaining the bullet injury, Singh was immediately transported to the nearby Army field hospital. Despite the rapid response and medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival, according to official reports.
Authorities have initiated a police inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate mishap. The incident raises concerns about firearm safety within military camps.
