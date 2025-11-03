Daylight Shooting in Gauriganj: Hunt for Assailants Underway

In a brazen daylight attack, a 25-year-old man named Ankit Singh was injured in a shooting incident by unidentified assailants in the Gauriganj area of Amethi district. Authorities reported that the incident occurred near Manshapur Gujar Tola village when two men on a motorcycle opened fire.

Suffering injuries to his hand and leg, Singh was initially treated at the local district hospital before being transferred to a trauma center in Lucknow. Police confirmed that he is currently out of danger.

The local administration, under Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik, has launched a manhunt for the shooters, forming three dedicated teams to track down the suspects. An FIR will follow a written complaint from the victim's family.

