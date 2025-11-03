Daylight Shooting in Gauriganj: Hunt for Assailants Underway
A 25-year-old man, Ankit Singh, suffered gunshot injuries after being fired upon by unidentified assailants in Gauriganj, Amethi. He was transported to Lucknow for treatment, where his condition is stable. Police are actively investigating, with three teams formed to apprehend the culprits.
In a brazen daylight attack, a 25-year-old man named Ankit Singh was injured in a shooting incident by unidentified assailants in the Gauriganj area of Amethi district. Authorities reported that the incident occurred near Manshapur Gujar Tola village when two men on a motorcycle opened fire.
Suffering injuries to his hand and leg, Singh was initially treated at the local district hospital before being transferred to a trauma center in Lucknow. Police confirmed that he is currently out of danger.
The local administration, under Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik, has launched a manhunt for the shooters, forming three dedicated teams to track down the suspects. An FIR will follow a written complaint from the victim's family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
