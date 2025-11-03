Left Menu

Daylight Shooting in Gauriganj: Hunt for Assailants Underway

A 25-year-old man, Ankit Singh, suffered gunshot injuries after being fired upon by unidentified assailants in Gauriganj, Amethi. He was transported to Lucknow for treatment, where his condition is stable. Police are actively investigating, with three teams formed to apprehend the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:43 IST
Daylight Shooting in Gauriganj: Hunt for Assailants Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen daylight attack, a 25-year-old man named Ankit Singh was injured in a shooting incident by unidentified assailants in the Gauriganj area of Amethi district. Authorities reported that the incident occurred near Manshapur Gujar Tola village when two men on a motorcycle opened fire.

Suffering injuries to his hand and leg, Singh was initially treated at the local district hospital before being transferred to a trauma center in Lucknow. Police confirmed that he is currently out of danger.

The local administration, under Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik, has launched a manhunt for the shooters, forming three dedicated teams to track down the suspects. An FIR will follow a written complaint from the victim's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025