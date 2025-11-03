Maharashtra Officers Demand Justice for Deceased Doctor

The Maharashtra state gazetted officers' federation has issued a stern warning, threatening protests if action is not taken against those responsible for a female doctor's death within ten days. Addressing their grievances to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, the federation insists the case be expedited in a fast-track court.

The demands extend to ensuring adequate security for medical officers and the deceased doctor's family, as well as forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The deceased, originating from Beed district, was discovered dead in a hotel room in Phaltan town on October 23, alleging harassment in a suicide note.

The note incriminated sub-inspector Gopal Badane and software engineer Prashant Bankar, both of whom have been detained. Fadnavis, overseeing the Home Affairs, has instructed the state's Director General of Police to establish an SIT led by a female IPS officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)