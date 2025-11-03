Spain's Political Storm: Attorney General Garcia Ortiz on Trial

In an unprecedented legal confrontation, Spain's Attorney General Alvaro Garcia Ortiz appeared in court on Monday, facing charges of leaking confidential information. This explosive case casts a shadow over Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's government, ushering in a politically volatile atmosphere.

This marks the first instance in Spain's contemporary history where the nation's top prosecutor has been put on trial. Alvaro Garcia Ortiz stands accused of disclosing a sensitive email to the press, linked to a legal case involving Isabel Díaz Ayuso's partner. Ayuso is a prominent opposition figure, and the leak involves allegations against her partner, businessman Alberto Gonzalez Amador, for suspected tax fraud. Despite the accusations, Garcia Ortiz maintains his innocence, buoyed by public endorsements from Prime Minister Sanchez.

Compounding the political turbulence, two former Socialist Party officials, and relatives of the Prime Minister, are under separate scrutiny for corruption. While Prime Minister Sanchez has not been directly implicated, he contends that some judicial actions demonstrate political bias. The trial, which encapsulates the friction between Spain's central and regional governments, is expected to conclude next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)