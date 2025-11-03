Left Menu

Medieval Marvel's Collapse Raises Safety Concerns in Rome

A medieval tower near the Colosseum partially collapsed during renovations, injuring several workers. Rescuers are cautiously extracting a trapped worker amid dangers of further collapses. The Torre dei Conti has a rich history, once hosting city hall offices until its closure in 2006, now part of a major renovation project.

03-11-2025
A historic reconstruction effort turned perilous in central Rome, sparking concerns after a medieval tower, Torre dei Conti, partly collapsed. Located near the Colosseum, the incident left one worker critically injured and trapped another under debris, prompting a delicate rescue operation.

Authorities, including firefighters and the national fire department, are meticulously working to safely recover the trapped worker amid fears of additional collapses. Although the injuries sustained by the hospitalized worker are severe, they are reportedly not life-threatening.

Once a site for city hall offices, the Torre dei Conti has been undergoing comprehensive renovation since 2006 after being unused for over a decade. The structure has undergone previous collapses in its lengthy history, with recent efforts aimed at preserving its future stability and historical significance.

