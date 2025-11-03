Tamil Nadu Gears Up for All-Party Talks on Public Event Guidelines

The Tamil Nadu government is set to hold an all-party consultative meeting on November 6 at the Secretariat to develop guidelines for public meetings and rallies across the state. This comes after the directive from the Madras High Court following the Karur stampede tragedy that claimed 41 lives on September 27.

The meeting, chaired by senior ministers, will include all members of parties recognized by the Election Commission and those with representation in the Parliament and the Legislative Assembly. The state's initiative aims to prevent future mishaps and ensure public safety during large gatherings.

Participants are encouraged to share their opinions and suggestions to help formulate comprehensive guidelines. The collaborative approach seeks to balance security concerns with the democratic right to assemble and express views.

