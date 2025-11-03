Himachal Pradesh Assembly Pioneers a Historic Winter Session

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly is set to conduct its longest winter session yet, with eight sittings scheduled to take place in Dharamshala during the last week of November, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania announced.

This decision aims to prevent inconvenience to the tourism industry and local businesses, which experience a surge in December. Pathania noted that the Assembly's proactive initiatives and disciplined conduct make it a leading legislative body in the nation.

The Speaker emphasized the importance of meaningful debate in driving economic and social progress and reaffirmed the Assembly's pioneering efforts as the first paperless legislative house in India, committed to transparency and public engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)