West Bengal Gears Up for Comprehensive Electoral Roll Review
Ahead of the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal held a preparatory meeting with district magistrates. The process includes house-to-house visits by Block Level Officers starting November 4 to verify and update electoral details.
West Bengal is on the brink of kicking off a Special Intensive Review (SIR) of its electoral rolls. Ahead of this, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal organized a crucial meeting with district magistrates on Monday to fine-tune last-minute preparations.
The virtual meeting focused on ensuring that Block Level Officers (BLOs) and other officials conduct the upcoming electoral roll process efficiently and without apprehension. This stage of the review involves door-to-door visits by BLOs starting Tuesday.
From November 4 to December 4, BLOs will distribute unique enumeration forms to voters, facilitating the verification of their information against records from the 2002 SIR. Voters are given the flexibility to submit their details either in print or via an online platform.
