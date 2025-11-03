Left Menu

Local Job Seeker Frustration Over Rail Coach Factory Hiring

Several local organizations submitted a memorandum to the Latur collector raising concerns over the underrepresentation of local youth in the hiring process of the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory. Despite its intention to boost local employment, the majority of recruits hail from outside the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:20 IST
Local Job Seeker Frustration Over Rail Coach Factory Hiring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing discontent, a group of local organizations submitted a memorandum to the Latur district collector, protesting against the alleged neglect of local candidates in the recruitment process of the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory.

The factory, facilitated by Indian Railways and managed by Kinet Railway Solutions Limited under a seven-year agreement, has reportedly hired 150 workers in recent months. Disappointingly, only a handful of these recruits are from Latur.

The memorandum highlights that the hiring process contradicts the central government's aim of stimulating local employment and entrepreneurship by establishing the factory in Latur's Marathwada region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025