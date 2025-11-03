Local Job Seeker Frustration Over Rail Coach Factory Hiring

Amid growing discontent, a group of local organizations submitted a memorandum to the Latur district collector, protesting against the alleged neglect of local candidates in the recruitment process of the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory.

The factory, facilitated by Indian Railways and managed by Kinet Railway Solutions Limited under a seven-year agreement, has reportedly hired 150 workers in recent months. Disappointingly, only a handful of these recruits are from Latur.

The memorandum highlights that the hiring process contradicts the central government's aim of stimulating local employment and entrepreneurship by establishing the factory in Latur's Marathwada region.

(With inputs from agencies.)