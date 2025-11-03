Left Menu

Valencia Leader Resigns Amid Flood Controversy

Carlos Mazon, leader of Spain's Valencia region, resigns amid criticism for his administration's handling of devastating floods that killed over 230 people in 2024. The disaster underscores the impact of climate change on extreme weather events. Mazon faced persistent calls to step down and public backlash.

Carlos Mazon, the embattled leader of Spain's Valencia region, announced his resignation Monday amid mounting criticism over his administration's handling of last year's devastating flash floods, which resulted in over 230 deaths.

The October 2024 flood catastrophe was one of Europe's most deadly natural disasters in recent memory, prompting public outrage and accusations of mismanagement against Mazon. Critics highlighted failures such as the delayed flood alert and Mazon's absence from crisis management meetings.

Mazon, who had faced protests and calls for his resignation, acknowledged his mistakes but denied any political calculations or bad faith. He cited climate change as a contributing factor to the increased frequency of severe weather events.

