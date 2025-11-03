Resumption of the Trial: Abu Jundal and the Legacy of 26/11
The trial of Zabiuddin Ansari, linked to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, is set to restart following a Bombay High Court decision quashing a previous order. Ansari, who allegedly trained the attackers, had sought confidential documents to support his claims of wrongful arrest, pausing the trial since 2018.
The long-awaited trial of Zabiuddin Ansari, also known as Abu Jundal, is set to continue after the Bombay High Court overturned a lower court's decision requiring authorities to provide confidential documents to the accused. This marks a significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings concerning the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
A bench led by Justice R N Laddha supported the petition from Delhi Police and central ministries against the 2018 directive that favored Ansari's request for documents. The trial had been delayed for years while the petition remained unresolved.
Ansari allegedly played a pivotal role in the attacks, providing language and logistical training to the terrorists. Following heightened legal drama and contributions from legal representatives, the High Court's decision allows the case against Ansari to proceed, revisiting one of India's darkest days.
