Resumption of the Trial: Abu Jundal and the Legacy of 26/11

The long-awaited trial of Zabiuddin Ansari, also known as Abu Jundal, is set to continue after the Bombay High Court overturned a lower court's decision requiring authorities to provide confidential documents to the accused. This marks a significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings concerning the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

A bench led by Justice R N Laddha supported the petition from Delhi Police and central ministries against the 2018 directive that favored Ansari's request for documents. The trial had been delayed for years while the petition remained unresolved.

Ansari allegedly played a pivotal role in the attacks, providing language and logistical training to the terrorists. Following heightened legal drama and contributions from legal representatives, the High Court's decision allows the case against Ansari to proceed, revisiting one of India's darkest days.

(With inputs from agencies.)