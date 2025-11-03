Mystery in Bundi: Young Constable Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

In a shocking incident at the Bundi Post Office, a 23-year-old constable named Kishanlal Sharma died from a gunshot wound, leaving behind a wave of mystery. Authorities are not dismissing the possibility of suicide but are investigating alternative scenarios to understand the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

Kishanlal, on duty to guard examination papers, was reportedly watching a cricket match before retreating to a bathroom with a service revolver, where the fatal shot was heard. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival, authorities confirmed.

Family members, including his maternal uncle, strongly refute the suicide angle, describing Kishanlal as a cheerful individual engaged to be married soon. They are urging the police to conduct a thorough and fair investigation. Colleagues also described Kishanlal as content and free from family troubles, adding a layer of complexity to the case.

