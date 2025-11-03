Left Menu

Mystery in Bundi: Young Constable Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

A young police constable named Kishanlal Sharma died from a gunshot wound at Bundi Post Office. The police are treating the incident as a potential suicide but are investigating all angles. His family disputes the idea of suicide, citing no signs of distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 03-11-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:51 IST
Mystery in Bundi: Young Constable Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances
constable
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident at the Bundi Post Office, a 23-year-old constable named Kishanlal Sharma died from a gunshot wound, leaving behind a wave of mystery. Authorities are not dismissing the possibility of suicide but are investigating alternative scenarios to understand the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

Kishanlal, on duty to guard examination papers, was reportedly watching a cricket match before retreating to a bathroom with a service revolver, where the fatal shot was heard. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival, authorities confirmed.

Family members, including his maternal uncle, strongly refute the suicide angle, describing Kishanlal as a cheerful individual engaged to be married soon. They are urging the police to conduct a thorough and fair investigation. Colleagues also described Kishanlal as content and free from family troubles, adding a layer of complexity to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025