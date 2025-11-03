British Train Stabbing Spree: Suspect Faces Multiple Charges

An alleged mass stabbing on a train heading to London has resulted in a British man facing multiple legal charges. Authorities have charged 32-year-old Anthony Williams with eleven counts of attempted murder, following a weekend that saw an alarming series of knife attacks.

Police are investigating possible links with other incidents that occurred in Peterborough, where the suspect is from. The incidents led to eleven injuries, including a critical case among the train crew. Authorities have confirmed that the attacks were not terror-related.

Williams appeared in Peterborough Magistrates' Court and is in custody until his next hearing. British Transport Police are leading the investigation with Cambridgeshire Police's assistance as further knife-related incidents in Peterborough are examined for any connections to Williams.

(With inputs from agencies.)