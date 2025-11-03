Left Menu

Traffic Turmoil: Rally for Farm Loan Waiver Sparks Legal Action

Police took action against 60 supporters of ex-MLA Bachchu Kadu for obstructing traffic during a rally in Nagpur. The protest, advocating for a farm loan waiver, disrupted traffic on a major highway. The rally was organized under the Prahar Janshakti Party on October 29.

Updated: 03-11-2025 22:20 IST
Police have initiated legal proceedings against 60 supporters of former MLA Bachchu Kadu for allegedly disrupting traffic on a major flyover in Nagpur. This occurred during a rally advocating for a farm loan waiver and other demands, an official announced on Monday.

The procession, which began in Wardha and proceeded towards Parsodi in Hingna via the Butibori flyover, was halted around 12:30 PM when Kadu's supporters greeted him with a sit-in protest. This action blocked traffic on National Highway No. 44, according to police reports.

Cases were filed under several laws, including the Criminal Law Amendment Act 1932, Maharashtra Police Act, and the National Highways Act 1956. A police official highlighted the right to protest but emphasized that obstructing a national highway constitutes a serious offense.

