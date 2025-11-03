Teenage Girl Critically Injured in Faridabad Shooting Incident

In a shocking turn of events at Shyam Colony, Faridabad, a 17-year-old girl named Kanishka sustained critical injuries after being shot by a youth on Monday at around 5 pm, according to police reports.

The incident unfolded near Kanishka's home, where she was targeted by the shooter, who was reportedly an acquaintance. The girl suffered a bullet wound in her shoulder and a graze wound in her abdomen, and she was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical state.

The police have since recovered the firearm used in the crime and have launched a manhunt for the suspect. An FIR has been registered, and authorities confirmed that both the victim and the accused attended the same coaching center, providing a potential lead for the investigators.

(With inputs from agencies.)