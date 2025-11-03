Teenage Girl Critically Injured in Faridabad Shooting Incident
A 17-year-old girl named Kanishka was critically injured in a shooting at Shyam Colony, Faridabad. The suspect, known to the victim, fled after the attack near her home. She was admitted to a hospital after being shot in the shoulder. Police are actively searching for the accused.
In a shocking turn of events at Shyam Colony, Faridabad, a 17-year-old girl named Kanishka sustained critical injuries after being shot by a youth on Monday at around 5 pm, according to police reports.
The incident unfolded near Kanishka's home, where she was targeted by the shooter, who was reportedly an acquaintance. The girl suffered a bullet wound in her shoulder and a graze wound in her abdomen, and she was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical state.
The police have since recovered the firearm used in the crime and have launched a manhunt for the suspect. An FIR has been registered, and authorities confirmed that both the victim and the accused attended the same coaching center, providing a potential lead for the investigators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
