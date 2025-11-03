Left Menu

Teenage Girl Critically Injured in Faridabad Shooting Incident

A 17-year-old girl named Kanishka was critically injured in a shooting at Shyam Colony, Faridabad. The suspect, known to the victim, fled after the attack near her home. She was admitted to a hospital after being shot in the shoulder. Police are actively searching for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:38 IST
Teenage Girl Critically Injured in Faridabad Shooting Incident
Shooting
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events at Shyam Colony, Faridabad, a 17-year-old girl named Kanishka sustained critical injuries after being shot by a youth on Monday at around 5 pm, according to police reports.

The incident unfolded near Kanishka's home, where she was targeted by the shooter, who was reportedly an acquaintance. The girl suffered a bullet wound in her shoulder and a graze wound in her abdomen, and she was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical state.

The police have since recovered the firearm used in the crime and have launched a manhunt for the suspect. An FIR has been registered, and authorities confirmed that both the victim and the accused attended the same coaching center, providing a potential lead for the investigators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025