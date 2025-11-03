Mehul Choksi's Belgium Extradition Appeal: A Legal Battle
Fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi has filed an appeal in Belgium's Supreme Court against an extradition ruling by the Antwerp Court of Appeal. The Court of Cassation, Belgium's highest court, will only assess the legal merits, suspending extradition. Choksi faces charges related to a substantial scam in India.
Mehul Choksi, a fugitive diamond trader implicated in a vast financial scam, has appealed to Belgium's Supreme Court against his extradition to India. This follows the Antwerp Court of Appeal's decision on October 17 deeming the extradition request enforceable.
The Court of Cassation, Belgium's highest judicial authority, will evaluate the legal merits of the appeal, effectively pausing the extradition process. During this period, execution of the extradition remains suspended, according to information from the public prosecutor in Antwerp.
Choksi, who faces charges involving a major scam in India, argues he risks unfair trial and mistreatment upon extradition. India's assurances on his safety and fair treatment were deemed sufficient by Belgian courts so far.
