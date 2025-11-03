Left Menu

Hostage Crisis in Mumbai: Unfolding Drama at Powai Recording Studio

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is investigating a hostage situation at a recording studio in Powai, Mumbai, involving 17 children and two adults. The suspect, Rohit Arya, was killed in police firing. Former Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar may have been involved in negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:47 IST
Hostage Crisis in Mumbai: Unfolding Drama at Powai Recording Studio
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is currently delving into a complex hostage situation that unfolded in the Powai area of Mumbai. The incident took place at a recording studio where 17 children and two adults were held captive by Rohit Arya.

Efforts to negotiate with Arya included contacting former Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, as Arya expressed a desire to speak with him. Officials stated that Kesarkar's statements would be recorded alongside those of police officers involved in the operation.

Arya was fatally shot during a police rescue operation, which also saw the release of all hostages. The dramatic event is linked to alleged dues over a project with the Maharashtra education department. A magisterial inquiry into the incident is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025