Hostage Crisis in Mumbai: Unfolding Drama at Powai Recording Studio

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is currently delving into a complex hostage situation that unfolded in the Powai area of Mumbai. The incident took place at a recording studio where 17 children and two adults were held captive by Rohit Arya.

Efforts to negotiate with Arya included contacting former Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, as Arya expressed a desire to speak with him. Officials stated that Kesarkar's statements would be recorded alongside those of police officers involved in the operation.

Arya was fatally shot during a police rescue operation, which also saw the release of all hostages. The dramatic event is linked to alleged dues over a project with the Maharashtra education department. A magisterial inquiry into the incident is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)