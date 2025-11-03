Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Emphasizes Discipline, Safety During Festivals

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the importance of discipline among police personnel and prioritized vigilance during the upcoming festival season. Key measures include enhanced safety, cleanliness, and active crowd management. The review covered festivals like Kartik Purnima and Guru Nanak Jayanti, and instructed on addressing issues from illegal mining to paddy procurement.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to prevent police personnel from filming social media videos at sensitive locations, emphasizing the need for discipline during public service. Priorities of cleanliness, vigilance, and security were highlighted for the upcoming festival season.

Adityanath's late-night review meeting involved various administrative and police officials, preparing for significant festivals and fairs. With a focus on crowd management and safety, he mandated facilities like mobile toilets and health sub-centres, and stressed the role of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams.

In a comprehensive approach, he addressed additional issues such as illegal mining, paddy procurement, and cow shelter management. He also emphasized the 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047' campaign, highlighting the importance of public participation in shaping an inclusive development roadmap for the state.

