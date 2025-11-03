Left Menu

Uttarakhand HC Penalizes Officer for Failing Forensic Document Submission

The Uttarakhand High Court has fined an investigating officer Rs 10,000 for not submitting required forensic documents in a sexual assault case involving a minor. The police officer must pay the amount to the High Court Advocates Welfare Fund within three days, with the next hearing set for November 13.

The Uttarakhand High Court has taken a stern stand by imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 on the investigating officer of a sexual assault case involving a minor. The officer was penalized for not submitting crucial forensic documents to the court.

Justice Alok Verma ordered the officer to deposit the Rs 10,000 fine into the High Court Advocates Welfare Fund within three days. This development came during a bail hearing for the accused, Usman Khan, as the court addressed procedural delays.

The case has drawn significant public attention, with large-scale protests occurring in Nainital following an FIR lodged against Khan on April 30. The court has set November 13 as the next date for hearing, offering the state one last opportunity to submit the Forensic Science Laboratory report.

