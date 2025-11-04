Foiled Terror Plot: Two Arrested in Detroit LGBTQ+ Bar Attack Plan

Federal authorities have charged two men with terrorism-related crimes, revealing plans to attack LGBTQ+ bars in suburban Detroit. The accused, Momed Ali and Majed Mahmoud, purportedly drew inspiration from Islamic State extremism, as detailed in a recently unsealed 72-page complaint.

According to investigators, the duo, along with a minor referred to as Person 1, was deeply involved in these discussions. Authorities had been monitoring the suspects for weeks, utilizing surveillance techniques such as placing a camera outside a Dearborn house and gaining access to encrypted communications.

At a federal court hearing, both Ali and Mahmoud were charged with receiving and transferring firearms and ammunition for terrorism purposes. They are set to remain in custody until a scheduled detention hearing on November 10. This marks the second alleged Islamic State-related plot in the Detroit area since May.

