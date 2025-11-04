Foiled Terror Plot: Two Arrested in Detroit LGBTQ+ Bar Attack Plan
Authorities charged two men with terrorism-related offenses for plotting an attack on LGBTQ+ bars in suburban Detroit, inspired by the Islamic State group. The FBI had been surveilling them for weeks, uncovering a plan involving high-powered weapons and encrypted conversations. The men remain in custody pending a detention hearing.
- Country:
- United States
Federal authorities have charged two men with terrorism-related crimes, revealing plans to attack LGBTQ+ bars in suburban Detroit. The accused, Momed Ali and Majed Mahmoud, purportedly drew inspiration from Islamic State extremism, as detailed in a recently unsealed 72-page complaint.
According to investigators, the duo, along with a minor referred to as Person 1, was deeply involved in these discussions. Authorities had been monitoring the suspects for weeks, utilizing surveillance techniques such as placing a camera outside a Dearborn house and gaining access to encrypted communications.
At a federal court hearing, both Ali and Mahmoud were charged with receiving and transferring firearms and ammunition for terrorism purposes. They are set to remain in custody until a scheduled detention hearing on November 10. This marks the second alleged Islamic State-related plot in the Detroit area since May.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- LGBTQ
- terrorism
- Detroit
- Islamic State
- gun plot
- FBI
- arrests
- suburb
- extremism
- surveillance
ALSO READ
Data Breach Scandal: University of Pennsylvania Calls in FBI
Iranian Security Crackdown: Notable Arrests Shake Critics
Gold Conflicts: Arrests and Controversies in Sabarimala's Shrine
Sub-Inspector Recruitment Scam Unravels in Odisha: Key Arrests Made
Political Storm Erupts Over Andhra Pradesh Liquor Case Arrests