Diplomatic Tensions: Peru Cuts Ties with Mexico over Asylum Dispute

In a significant diplomatic move, Peru has cut off diplomatic relations with Mexico. This action follows Mexico's initiation of an asylum process for Betssy Chavez, a former Peruvian prime minister facing charges related to former President Pedro Castillo's attempt to dissolve Congress.

Peru's Foreign Minister, Hugo de Zela, labeled Mexico's decision as an 'unfriendly act' towards Peru. Meanwhile, Mexico's foreign ministry has not yet issued a response to this development.

Betssy Chavez, linked to Castillo's controversial actions and who denies trying to flee to the Mexican embassy, remains beleaguered by legal challenges in Peru.

