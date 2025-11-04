Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Peru Cuts Ties with Mexico over Asylum Dispute

Peru has severed diplomatic ties with Mexico following the latter's decision to initiate an asylum process for former Peruvian Prime Minister Betssy Chavez. Chavez, who served under ousted President Pedro Castillo, faces criminal charges. Peru's Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela condemned Mexico's actions as unfriendly.

Diplomatic Tensions: Peru Cuts Ties with Mexico over Asylum Dispute
In a significant diplomatic move, Peru has cut off diplomatic relations with Mexico. This action follows Mexico's initiation of an asylum process for Betssy Chavez, a former Peruvian prime minister facing charges related to former President Pedro Castillo's attempt to dissolve Congress.

Peru's Foreign Minister, Hugo de Zela, labeled Mexico's decision as an 'unfriendly act' towards Peru. Meanwhile, Mexico's foreign ministry has not yet issued a response to this development.

Betssy Chavez, linked to Castillo's controversial actions and who denies trying to flee to the Mexican embassy, remains beleaguered by legal challenges in Peru.

