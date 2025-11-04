Australia's Defence Challenge: Navigating Risks Amidst China's Military Buildup

Australia's defence force is encountering heightened risks in safeguarding crucial sea trade routes, particularly in the South China Sea, attributable to China's unprecedented military expansion, according to Defence Minister Richard Marles.

Speaking at a navy conference in Sydney, Marles underscored the perilous nature of open sea lane protection and the strategic challenges spawning from China's developments. In response, Australia is boosting military spending to fortify its naval forces, pursuing new acquisitions and capabilities.

The conference coincided with increasing international tensions, as exemplified by recent confrontations and meetings involving defence officials. Meanwhile, protesters and law enforcement clashed outside the venue, adding to the charged atmosphere surrounding Australia's defence strategies and its global alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)