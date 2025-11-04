Left Menu

USDA Struggles to Fund Food Benefits Amid Political and Legal Tensions

The Trump administration plans to partially fund SNAP benefits due to constraints, despite a federal court's order to use emergency funds. Some states will face delays adapting to the changes, while others rush to pay benefits themselves. The funding issue has sparked legal and political challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 04:32 IST
USDA Struggles to Fund Food Benefits Amid Political and Legal Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration announced plans to partially fund SNAP benefits for millions of Americans, following a federal judge's order to tap into emergency funds. The USDA revealed in a court filing that some states might take weeks or months to adjust to the funding changes.

Many states have proactively funded SNAP benefits during this partial financial support period, drawing on state resources to maintain assistance to low-income households. This unprecedented scenario since SNAP's inception has left nearly 42 million beneficiaries in uncertainty.

The situation has sparked legal battles, with Democratic-led states suing the administration for withholding full benefits. While $5.25 billion will be depleted from contingency funds, further measures are considered inadequate by critics, including Senator Amy Klobuchar, who urged the administration to use all resources available to fight food insecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025