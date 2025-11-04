USDA Struggles to Fund Food Benefits Amid Political and Legal Tensions
The Trump administration plans to partially fund SNAP benefits due to constraints, despite a federal court's order to use emergency funds. Some states will face delays adapting to the changes, while others rush to pay benefits themselves. The funding issue has sparked legal and political challenges.
The Trump administration announced plans to partially fund SNAP benefits for millions of Americans, following a federal judge's order to tap into emergency funds. The USDA revealed in a court filing that some states might take weeks or months to adjust to the funding changes.
Many states have proactively funded SNAP benefits during this partial financial support period, drawing on state resources to maintain assistance to low-income households. This unprecedented scenario since SNAP's inception has left nearly 42 million beneficiaries in uncertainty.
The situation has sparked legal battles, with Democratic-led states suing the administration for withholding full benefits. While $5.25 billion will be depleted from contingency funds, further measures are considered inadequate by critics, including Senator Amy Klobuchar, who urged the administration to use all resources available to fight food insecurity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
