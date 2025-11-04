Explosive Incident Shakes Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant
An explosion at the Sterlitamak petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan, Russia, led to a partial collapse of a water-treatment facility. There are no immediate reports of injuries, and the cause of the explosion remains unclear. Officials are communicating details through the Telegram messaging app.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 08:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 08:36 IST
An explosion at the Sterlitamak petrochemical plant in Russia's Bashkortostan region has caused a partial collapse of a water-treatment facility, according to local authorities.
As of Tuesday, no injuries have been reported. Sterlitamak city administration relayed details through the Telegram messaging app.
The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, as officials continue to investigate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement