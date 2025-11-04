Hajj Fraud: Travel Agency Owners Accused of Rs 20 Lakh Scam

Three travel agency owners in Thane are facing legal action after allegedly defrauding a man of Rs 20 lakh. The agency, based in Mumbra, promised a Hajj pilgrimage arrangement for the victim and his family but failed to deliver.

The victim, a 53-year-old resident of Mumbra, filed a complaint with the police on Sunday. The fraudulent activity took place between 2018 and 2019, but the reason for the delayed complaint remains undisclosed.

Following the complaint, an FIR was filed against the accused under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 420 for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, 406 for criminal breach of trust, and 34 for acts done by several persons with common intention.