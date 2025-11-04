Left Menu

Hajj Fraud: Travel Agency Owners Accused of Rs 20 Lakh Scam

Three travel agency owners in Thane have been accused of defrauding a man of Rs 20 lakh over a failed Hajj pilgrimage arrangement. The victim, from Mumbra, lodged a complaint after the promised trip for his family never materialized. An FIR was filed against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-11-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 09:08 IST
Hajj Fraud: Travel Agency Owners Accused of Rs 20 Lakh Scam
  • Country:
  • India

Three travel agency owners in Thane are facing legal action after allegedly defrauding a man of Rs 20 lakh. The agency, based in Mumbra, promised a Hajj pilgrimage arrangement for the victim and his family but failed to deliver.

The victim, a 53-year-old resident of Mumbra, filed a complaint with the police on Sunday. The fraudulent activity took place between 2018 and 2019, but the reason for the delayed complaint remains undisclosed.

Following the complaint, an FIR was filed against the accused under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 420 for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, 406 for criminal breach of trust, and 34 for acts done by several persons with common intention.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025