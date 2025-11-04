Justice Department Battles Comey's Claim of Political Retribution

The Justice Department firmly requested that a federal judge dismiss James Comey's claims of political retribution in his ongoing prosecution. Prosecutors argue that the former FBI director has not provided adequate evidence of being targeted for his critiques of President Trump.

In response to a social media post by Trump demanding action in the Comey case, prosecutors underscored that it represents a 'legitimate prosecutorial motive,' making it insufficient to dismiss the indictment of Comey for allegedly lying to Congress in 2020.

The defense, pointing to Trump's personal animosity towards Comey, asserts a discriminatory motive behind the charges. However, the Justice Department emphasizes the lack of direct evidence indicating any vindictive intent. As the legal battle continues, the case remains a focus of public and legal scrutiny.

